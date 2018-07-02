Outbound: 6th Annual ScharfFest

This year’s ScharfFest sounds like it’s going to be a real humdinger. Not only does Scharf’s German restaurant have a relatively new location (since 2014), it also has plenty of indoor/outdoor space to host events such as the annual ScharfFest, which is considered the kickoff for the establishment’s 2018 Sommer Festival Series. Over the years ScharfFest has become a highly anticipated event, that celebrates Buffalo’s German heritage.
The festival is a culmination of all of hard work that Margarete and Karl Scharf put into the restaurant, at its original Schiller Park location, combined with a new energy and spirit that is alive and well today thanks to Jerry Scharf (see history). And guess what? This year’s ScharfFest coincides with Jerry’s birthday – he’s turning 60. That means that 2018 will be extra special for all who attend.
ScharfFest takes place this coming Friday, July 6, running from 5pm to 11pm. Come on out and enjoy some authentic German food and beer, while listening to the live sounds of the Auslanders (starting at 7pm). The festival will take place in the restaurant, and under a tent – Oktoberfest style. ScharfFest is just one of three festivals held on the grounds of the restaurant throughout the year – one in July, August, and September. Combined, the three festivals make up Scharf’s 2018 Sommer Festival Series.
- ScharfFest takes place on Friday, July 6
- Bierfest happens on August 25, with free craft beer tastings throughout the afternoon by local brewers
- The Kickoff to Oktoberfest Party wraps up the series on September 15
To learn more, visit www.scharfsrest.com. Tickets are $7 at the door. Also available pre-sale.
Scharf’s German Restaurant und Bar – 2683 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY 14224 | 716-895-7249 | See Facebook event