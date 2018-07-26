Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Once It’s Gone @ Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum

At one point or another, we all experience loss, in one form or another. It’s how we choose to handle the loss that makes us all very different. Some people get angry. Others hide away from the world. And still other let their emotions run wild, in the form of artistic expression. That’s exactly what poet, actress, and dancer Megan Kemple opted to do, when her life was forever altered by a drunk driving accident.

Now Kemple chooses to help herself, and others, by giving back in the form of her latest work titled Once It’s Gone. The work is considered an autobiographical journey for Kemple, who is working alongside choreographic and dance talent Arianne Davidow. Once It’s Gone “combines poetry, theatre, and dance to create a poignant story of loss and resilience.”

Once It’s Gone

Sunday, July 29, 2018

Shows are at 2pm and 3pm

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum – 453 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14201

A ten dollar donation is appreciated to pay the artists and support the Pure Ink. Poetry slam National Team heading to Chicago in August

