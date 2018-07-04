When it comes to quality of life, rail trails and linear parks are some of the best features around. These amenities allow people to get outside for hikes, bike rides, and simply to enjoy their neighborhoods. They not only keep us healthy, they keep us socially engaged with our neighbors. They allow us to reconnect with nature. Everyone enjoys these types of engaging outdoor settings, no matter age, gender, or ethnicity.
Rail trails and linear parks are incredible community assets, that few people have had a chance to enjoy in the past, but in recent years efforts have been underway to bring these key urbanist attributes to the forefront of discussions. Thankfully, some of those discussions have led to real life successes, such as the North Buffalo Rails to Trails & Linear Park.
The day will be filled with art, food, fun, and family-oriented activities at the crossroads of these two beautiful community spaces and nature corridors.
On Saturday, July 7, from 10am to 2pm, the community is invited to meet at the Crossroads of the North Buffalo Rails to Trails & Linear Park, to partake in a series of conversations and activities that revolve around the beautification of the rail trail and key future investments. Arts Services Initiative of WNY and University at Buffalo have made this exercise possible, by providing the resources for the following activities:
- Instructor-led aerobics
- Chalk art contest
- Family-oriented art projects
- Conversations with mural artists
- Raffle for FREE Reddy Bikeshare passes
- Guided bike ride along the trail
- Community organization info tables
- Open air painting and sketching
- Refreshments provided
North Buffalo Rail Trail and Minnesota Linear Park – At the Crossroads of Creativity
Saturday, July 7, 2018
10am to 2pm
You can find the exact location of the event here
The event is accessible from the LaSalle Park-and-Ride Lot as well as the dead end of Merrimac Street. If driving, please park in the LaSalle Lot.