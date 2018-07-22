Norb’s Corner: Freedom

July Fourth was our celebration of independence. Marching bands, parades and fireworks celebrated our freedom and our democracy. It reminded me of our freedoms and our tragedies of the past year.

I fear the seriousness of losing the lives of four journalists who were killed in Annapolis, Maryland last year, people committed to telling the truth, has already been forgotten. This is now old news and the current outrage, whatever it is, has left no room for it. The bang of the fireworks reminded me of the gunfire and that this loss was a tragedy. I think that now, more than ever Journalism is under attack.

Killing journalists who have devoted their entire lives to reporting the truth seems to me to be an insult to our right of freedom of the press. As a journalist (ok a writer for a number of papers), this makes it particularly important to me, especially around this holiday celebrating our freedom as a democracy. But this isn’t just an American problem. A total of over 50 journalists have been killed around the world so far in 2018 according to The International Federation of Journalists.

I hold dear our freedoms and our priceless free press that has fallen under attack lately and I am deeply distressed and concerned about all of our freedoms. I fear that killings will elicit a knee jerk response to restrict or appeal freedoms like the right to keep and bear arms or the right to assemble.

I am encouraged by the reaction of many people who refuse to be silent any longer though. To refuse to silently watch as much of our progress in education, gun control, the environment, women’s rights, LGBTQ, immigration, and so much more, is chiseled away.

I am so proud of the students who have raised their voices, who have staged walkouts. They have shown many other people that they have the right to be heard. I am disheartened by those who tried to discredit survivors of school shootings. I am uplifted by those who have defended them and shown that integrity and honesty surpasses slander, lies, falsehoods, and attempts to muddy the truth with half-truths and lies.

I am proud of our freedom to raise our voices. Raise them! We must continue to raise them for decency, integrity, and compassion. We should continue to do so until we correct our course. We must get back to exemplifying values that we can be proud of without hate, intolerance, and acting out like a child. We must strive toward a greater consciousness, not a base instinct level of response.

I believe we are supposed to be evolving beyond that and not reverting to fight or flight reactions. That is an older part of our brains. A part reminiscent of our ancestors. A part that helped us survive at one point. Now, I think we must move on to a higher functioning brain. One that considers more than just these two choices.

There are other options in addition to, “I stand my ground and fight, or I run like the wind.” There are options of cooperation and inventing creative solutions. Options of viewing this planet as a community. One where we survive or perish depending on how well we work together and take care of each other with respect.

I think we are at a critical juncture and it has become starkly apparent. The contrast between base instinct and higher consciousness has never been clearer to me. I don’t like the picture our current leadership portrays. I hope we will continue to lift our voices in reason and a desire for the truth. I hope we continue to reject the distorting and confusing truth, the fake news. I hope we continue to raise our voices and to care for both our planet and the inhabitants of it. Let us also dare to speak for those of us that don’t have a voice!

Let us continue to exercise our right to insist on decency and integrity. Let us never rest until we are once again on a path of hope and celebration of freedom. Freedom we have struggled to develop over the course of our history. Freedom our ancestors have fought and died for. Let us not go backwards.

My hope as we celebrate these days of independence, is that we correct our course, and once again move forward.

Norb Rug is a Lockport resident.

Lead image by Glenn Murray