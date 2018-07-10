News, Brews & Rock ‘n’ Roll

Tom Toles (an American political cartoonist with deep roots in Buffalo) and the Outlyers are teaming up once again to play a concert to benefit Investigative Post at Sportsmens Tavern on Friday, July 20. The happy hour show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.
Toles calls the benefit “the most fun you can have helping Buffalo and the world. Our show was a sellout smash last year, with beer flowing and the audience literally dancing in the aisles. If you were there, we know you’ll want to come back for more, and if you missed it, this is your chance to see what the one-of-a-kind excitement is all about.
“These are challenging days for everyone, and this is your best chance to step up and do your part, and have the time of your life doing it.”
Tickets are just $20 and available online or at the door, which opens at 5 p.m.
Investigative Post is a non-profit investigative reporting center based in Buffalo whose work can be found on WGRZ, WBFO and The Public. Its award-winning reporting has had major impact, including exposure of corruption in the awarding of Buffalo Billion contracts that is now the subject of a criminal trial in New York City.