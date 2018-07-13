Mundy Cakes is coming to Allentown in the form of a Dessert Bar

Amanda Bernardini has been baking for as long as she can remember – it’s always been her passion. For the last few years, she has been working a full time job in the mortgage world, while trying to get her dream job off the ground owning a bakery/dessert business. She recently heard that an Allentown bakery was closing its doors, and quickly realized that she needed to get her act together, quick. So she “bit the bullet” by signing a lease at 220 Allen Street.
Once operational, Phase 1 of the business (called Mundy Cakes – her nickname is Mundy) will be a late night dessert bar. “Buffalo has bars and restaurants, but there are no dessert bars,” said Amanda. “I’ll be serving up such things as sugar cookies (her specialty), loaded ice cream sandwiches, churro pastries, and dessert garbage plates. I’ll be open (to start) Thursday through Sunday late night, and on weekends I will also be open during the day. I’m funding this myself, so I need to go in phases, but I have already built up a large clientele thanks to Instagram. That’s how I get most of my business currently.”
Eventually, maybe a year down the road, Amanda wants to add a café element to Mundy Cakes, with a breakfast bar and a NYC-style side courtyard. At that point she will be serving up biscotti, coffee, and anything else that will get her customers up and raring to go in the morning. Currently, she is detailing the exterior of the building (neon coming), and is reworking the interior layout.
Until now, Amanda has been relying on social media to jumpstart her business. She says that the plan has worked so well, that she will be opening with a loyal clientele that can’t wait for her grand opening in mid-October. At that point, we’ll make a return trip to check out the offerings, which will be a very pleasurable experience judging by her mesmerizing Instagram photos!
Mundy Cakes | 220 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY | Facebook