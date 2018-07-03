M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Star

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up features tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on July 6, from 10am to 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.

Drop-In Art Activity

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 10 am – 12 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Family Fun Tour

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 11 am – 11:45 am

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

ArtCart—Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 12 pm – 1:30 pm

FREE

1905 Building

Come and explore the mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective. This landmark exhibition provides an in-depth exploration of the work of Robert Indiana, one of America’s best known but least understood artists.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Monoprints

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. This class will focus on monoprints.

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Public Tour

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 1:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.

Art in the Park Tour

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent will focus on outdoor sculpture on the museum’s campus. (In the event of inclement weather, this tour will take place inside the 1962 Building.)

Jazz and Happy Hour

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

AK Café

Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music by George Kane and Wayne Moose in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk—Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 6 pm – 6:30 pm

FREE

1905 Building

Join Albright-Knox Deputy Director Joe Lin-Hill for a discussion of the special exhibition Robert Indiana: A Sculpture Retrospective. This landmark exhibition provides an in-depth exploration of the work of Robert Indiana, one of America’s best known but least understood artists.

Tarot Reading by Onyx

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm

FREE

1905 Building

Join us for a free Tarot reading by Onyx

Karaoke

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

FREE

Auditorium

Transform into your inner rock star with Karaoke in the Auditorium.

The Art of Food and Drink: Paradise Wine

Friday, July 6, 2018 ● 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$10 general admission

$5 for Members

Sculpture Garden

Pique your curiosity and whet your palate in this unique tasting by exploring the biodynamic, sustainable, and organic world of wine with Paula Paradise of Paradise Wine. This program will be held outside in the Sculpture Garden.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk. Please note that the gallery is not able to offer refunds for cancellations.

Lead image: Drop-In Art Activity – Photograph by Tom Loonan

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount!

