M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Pop

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up features tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Admission is free, and many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on August 3, from 10am to 10pm. Also, see current exhibits.

ArtCart—Giant Steps: Artists and the 1960s

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 12 pm – 1:30 pm

FREE

1905 Building

Come and explore the mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Giant Steps: Artists and the 1960s, which revisits the vivacious imaginings of one of the most culturally, politically, and artistically significant periods of the 20th century.

Drop-In Art Activities

Guests of all ages are invited to join the free Drop-In Art Activities on the first Friday of every month. Each activity is inspired by a different theme or artwork on view.

Art supplies are provided. No pre-registration is required; just stop by the Education Classrooms.

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 10 am–12 pm

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 5–7 pm

Family Fun Tours

Tours explore different themes based on works in the 1962 Building. Tours take place on the first Friday of each month.

Friday, August 3, 2018, 11 am

Family Fun Tours are free but space is limited and pre-registration is recommended.

Public Tours

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 1:30 pm | 4pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month.

Art in the Park Tour

Friday, August 3, 2018 ● 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Information Desk

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent will focus on outdoor sculpture on the museum’s campus. (In the event of inclement weather, this tour will take place inside the 1962 Building.)

Gallery Talk—Giant Steps: Artists and the 1960s

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 6 pm – 6:30 pm | 7 pm – 7:30 pm

FREE

1905 Building

Join The AK for a discussion of the special exhibition Giant Steps: Artists and the 1960s, which revisits the vivacious imaginings of one of the most culturally, politically, and artistically significant periods of the 20th century.

Talks are free. No pre-registration is required.

Studio Art Classes for Adults – Still Life Drawing

Adults of all levels of experience are invited to sign up for the Studio Art Classes for Adults on the first Friday of every month. Each month’s class covers a different topic or medium, including acrylic paint, charcoal, drawing, pastels, still life, and more.

Art supplies are provided. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.

$15 general admission

$5 for Members

Education Classrooms

Classes:

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 1–3 pm | Still Life Drawing | Register

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 7:30–9:30 pm | Still Life Drawing | Register

Jazz and Happy Hour

Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music in the artful setting of AK Café on the first Friday of every month. Each month features different performers.

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 5:30–7:30 pm | Performer – Katie Ann Grossi

Silent Disco

Friday, August 3, 2018 | 7 pm – 9:30 pm $10 general admission

$5 for Members

Elmwood Avenue Portico Purchase tickets Move your body and dance the night away on the Elmwood Avenue Portico without making a sound! Space is limited – the gallery encourages you to buy your tickets in advance. Please buy tickets online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk. Please note that the gallery is not able to offer refunds for cancellations.

The Art of Food and Drink – Tasting through the Grid

Refine your senses and improve your ability to experience wine in this tasting workshop led by Albright-Knox Assistant Restaurant Manager Cory Wolin (lead image). Participants can expect to learn technique, expand descriptors, and familiarize themselves in an official deductive tasting format.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk. Please note that The AK is not able to offer refunds for cancellations.

$10 general admission

$5 for Members

Sculpture Garden – 8:30pm to 9:30pm

Register

Lead image: Albright-Knox Assistant Restaurant Manager Cory Wolin in AK Café. Photograph by Tom Loonan.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

