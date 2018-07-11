Movie Nights at the Outer Harbor (and Canalside)

Today’s the day. It’s time to pack up the kids in the family truckster and take them to the waterfront for the second installment of Movie Night at the Outer Harbor.
On select Wednesdays throughout the summer, movie buffs are invited to bring a blanket, a picnic basket, and lawn chairs, to view family friendly movies at Buffalo Harbor State Park, 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard. The movie nights are free to attend, and there will be popcorn, soda, water, and candy for sale.
Remember the golden days of the drive-in movie theaters? Well, this is the modern version, without sitting in cars of course. It’s a chance to be outside, while enjoying some fun-loving flicks at a wonderful waterfront setting.
This evening’s feature film is Jumanji.
Movie Night at the Outer Harbor
Free
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
All of the movies will begin at 7:30pm near shelter 4 and there will be activities for the kids from 6-7pm.
Visit this website for information on future showings | Questions call (716) 822-1207
7/25 – Wednesday Movie Night- Inside Out
8/1 – Wednesday Movie Night- Dennis the Menace (1993)
8/8 – Wednesday Movie Night- Minions
8/15 – Wednesday Movie Night- Aliens in the Attic (2009)
8/22 – Wednesday Movie Night- Moana
8/29 – Wednesday Movie Night- Megamind
Also be sure to check out Free Tuesday Movies at Canalside (visit this Facebook page for details).
Seating is limited – first come, first serve. Feel free to bring your own chairs and picnics are welcome, while concessions will be available.
6 PM – 8 PM
July 17th: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, rated PG-13
July 24th: Elf, rated PG
July 31st: The Lego Ninjago Movie, rated PG
August 7th: Coco, rated PG
August 14th: The Wizard of Oz, rated PG
August 21st: The Greatest Showman, rated PG
August 28th: Boss Baby, rated PG