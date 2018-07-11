Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Movie Nights at the Outer Harbor (and Canalside)

0 Comments

Today’s the day. It’s time to pack up the kids in the family truckster and take them to the waterfront for the second installment of Movie Night at the Outer Harbor.

On select Wednesdays throughout the summer, movie buffs are invited to bring a blanket, a picnic basket, and lawn chairs, to view family friendly movies at Buffalo Harbor State Park, 1111 Fuhrmann Boulevard. The movie nights are free to attend, and there will be popcorn, soda, water, and candy for sale. 

Remember the golden days of the drive-in movie theaters? Well, this is the modern version, without sitting in cars of course. It’s a chance to be outside, while enjoying some fun-loving flicks at a wonderful waterfront setting.

This evening’s feature film is Jumanji. 

Movie Night at the Outer Harbor

Next up: Jumanji – Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Free

7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

All of the movies will begin at 7:30pm near shelter 4 and there will be activities for the kids from 6-7pm.

Outer Harbor Buffalo is headed down Fuhrmann and teaming up with Buffalo Harbor State Park and Tifft Nature Preserve for FREE family, friendly movie nights on select Wednesday’s throughout the summer. 

Visit this website for information on future showings | Questions call (716) 822-1207

7/25 – Wednesday Movie Night- Inside Out

8/1 – Wednesday Movie Night- Dennis the Menace (1993)

8/8 – Wednesday Movie Night- Minions

8/15 – Wednesday Movie Night- Aliens in the Attic (2009)

8/22 – Wednesday Movie Night- Moana

8/29 – Wednesday Movie Night- Megamind

Also be sure to check out Free Tuesday Movies at Canalside (visit this Facebook page for details).

Seating is limited – first come, first serve. Feel free to bring your own chairs and picnics are welcome, while concessions will be available.

6 PM – 8 PM

July 17th: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, rated PG-13

July 24th: Elf, rated PG

July 31st: The Lego Ninjago Movie, rated PG

August 7th: Coco, rated PG

August 14th: The Wizard of Oz, rated PG

August 21st: The Greatest Showman, rated PG

August 28th: Boss Baby, rated PG

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments