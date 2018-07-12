Mixed-Use Project Proposed at Michigan/William

A new mixed-use building is proposed for the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. Ellicott Development will be presenting its plans for a new commercial and residential building at the northwest corner of Michigan and William Street to the Zoning Board of Appeals next Wednesday. Tim Hortons will anchor the retail space in the project. A design for the building was not included in the agenda packet but the footprint and description are similar to Ellicott’s new building at 1088 Niagara Street.
From the project application:
On the site, we propose the construction of a new 2-story structure that will include retail space and residential apartments. Tim Hortons will occupy a portion of the first floor. The remaining 1st floor space is reserved for future retail use. The 2nd floor will include three (3) residential apartments in 2-and 3-bedroom configurations.
We are requesting a use variance to allow a drive-thru facility in an N-2C zoning district. The presence of a drive-thru is critical for the operation and success of our anchor tenant, Tim Hortons.
The half acre property at 474 Michigan Avenue was purchased by Ellicott Development’s 9187 Group LLC in 2014 when it purchased adjacent 173 Elm Street. That building, the former Keiser & Boasberg Tobacco Warehouse, was renovated by Ellicott Development in 2015. It contains commercial space and five high-end lofts on its upper floors.
The project will provide a southern anchor to the Heritage Corridor’s key block. On the north, the Dallenbach Block, a complex of buildings at the southeast corner of Broadway and Michigan will be redeveloped into 18 apartments and commercial space. The $6 million project by a development team led by architect Steve Carmina is wrapping up its financing and expects to start construction in a few weeks. The buildings were stabilized last year and should be ready for occupancy next spring.
The 474 Michigan Avenue site is across from TM Montante’s Planing Mill residential and office project and just north of McGuire Development’s proposed 48,000 sq.ft., thee-story office building at 425 Michigan Avenue at the Compass East campus.