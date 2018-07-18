Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

MC Blueprint to play The Tabernacle @ Sweet_ness 7 Café

Ever since The Tabernacle @ Sweet_ness 7 Café opened, people have been wondering about live music. Not only is The Tabernacle a brilliant place to eat and drink, there’s also a stage in the back, making the place one of the most inspirational and eclectic music venues in the city. But before owner Prish Moran gave the green light for bands to play, she wanted to get her rhythm down for the café experience. Recently, Prish has begun to entertain the idea of live music, which is getting a lot of people excited about the possibilities. To that end, there is one highly anticipated act on the books, that should prove to be a real show stopper.

Tone Caferro’s DTR45 presents MC Blueprint, who is on tour promoting his sixth solo album, Two-Headed Monster (the album features guest appearances by Slug of Atmosphere, Wordsworth, Aceyalone, Supastition, Mr. Lif, and Has Lo).

  • DJ Detox is on the road holding Print down on the ones and two.
  • Rebel Radio’s Cove will be hosting these fine touring artists
  • Angelo Luciano III will be making a special guest performance to open the night

MC Blueprint will be wrapping up his 65 city tour in Buffalo. On that night, he will be delivering songs from Two-Headed Monster, as well as some classics spanning a 20-year career.

Underground hip-hop veteran and critically acclaimed MC Blueprint pays tribute to the proud tradition of MC’s who have been equally effective behind-the-boards. From its dusty drum breaks and surgically chopped samples, to its hard-hitting rhymes, Two-Headed Monster proves that Blueprint’s name is among the best producers to touch the mic in recent history.

Blueprint (Rhymesayers/Weightless hip hop artist from Columbus Ohio)

The Two-Headed Monster USA + Canada Tour

Saturday August 4, 2018 8:30pm-Midnight

The Tabernacle at Sweet_ness 7 | 220 Grant Street | Buffalo, NY 14213

Advance tickets now available ($8), $10 at the door

All ages to enjoy the music, 21+ to drink

