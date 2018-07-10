Massive Multi-Room House and Techno Event Happening This Week

Deep, dark, and moody sonic vibrations ripple out into the night air – an intersection os hi-tech soul, unrelenting funk, industrial grit, and steamy pumping grooves. Buffalo is proud to announce our newest collaborative project that immerses the attendee in multiple unique worlds – where each room is tightly curated by a local music collective and their special guests.

A music collaboration is coming this week to the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on July 14, 2018. CONTINUUM is sponsored by Pyramid, Rufus Gibson Presents, and Aural Shift and will feature international selectors reinforced with local talent. Each room of music will deliver a wide variety of electronic music from all across the spectrum, from mind-bending techno to deep funky house music to slammin’ tech house party jams.

Local music lover, event planner, and collaborator Charlie Abbott added, “ This event is about bringing people together and music does that. It’s time to celebrate people coming together in a world that seems divided these days.”

SIS (Crosstown Rebels, Mobilee) heads the charge in the Pyramid room, whose deviant and playful personality translates so smoothly to the dance floor, injecting raw energy and synthesizing a contagious vibe that’ll make anyone move. With the support of local Pyramid Crew favorites Nate Howell, Kyle Moody, and Chad Lock, Zone One is sure to provide heated grooves and an irresistible funk that doesn’t stop.

Rufus Gibson Presents sets the mood in The Purple Room, where deep and soulful house music permeate the night air. New York’s Simon Heyliger is known for stirring up trouble on the dance floor, every foot in the room always moving to his smooth, sensational sounds — a combination of dub, minimal, tech, and vibey house music. Lydia Bflo goes back to back with Ab Styles for a warm and exemplary display of house and disco with Rufus Gibson himself also on supporting duties as well.

Hidden Recordings boss Deepak Sharma has had an instrumental hand in shaping Brooklyn’s underground techno scene, especially through his crucial role as both an artist and producer. His capacity to not only construct complex techno records but also to read the energy of a room is unmatched, and makes him the perfect headliner for The Void. Terminator Records’ Klienfeld brings an unyielding and powerful sound to Zone Two, with his arsenal of warehouse techno and acid tracks. Ghost Stories’ very own Seance Michael is set to kick off the night with spooky, experimental techno, a multifaceted artist comprised of the soul and spirit of the Rust Belt.

C O N T I N U U M /

A Multi-Dimensional House & Techno Experience



Three rooms of music curated by Pyramid, Aural Shift, and Rufus Gibson Presents

PYRAMID / Zone One

Oscillated grooves meet footwork.

Hosted by Pyramid

SIS (official page) (Crosstown Rebels / mobilee records)

There is a wild unbridled energy to Burak Sar aka SIS. At any moment, he will change character; each one of his faces is as emotionally believable as the next. The mischievous schoolboy, the brooding artist, the entertaining clown, the lovable rogue; with hints of criminality, insanity, and tortured genius all in one, a rollercoaster of personalities he is, theatrical and yet, as real and deep as the ink that covers his arms and chest.

That volatile mix is just who SIS is. With Turkish genes, a German upbringing, and a deviant teenage life that saw him tussle with ganglife and engage in cheeky, morally grey activities, SIS is the exact opposite of the cardboard cut-out, squeaky clean radio DJ.

+Kyle Moody

+Nate Howell b2b Chad Lock

THE PURPLE ROOM / Zone Two

The deep gets deeper.

Hosted by Rufus Gibson Presents

Simon Heyliger

+Rufus Gibson

+Bflo Lydia b2b Ab.Styles

THE VOID / Zone Three

An infinite spiral into 4/4 oblivion.

Hosted by Aural Shift

Lighting: Kurtis James

Visuals + Projection Mapping: Kevin Jackson

Deepak Sharma (Hidden Recordings)

Klienfeld (Terminator Records)

Seance Michael (Ghost Stories)

Tickets: $30 Gen Admission / More at Door