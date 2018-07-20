Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Left Coast Taco will inhabit Buffalo Iron Works

Popular East Aurora restaurant, Left Coast Taco, is preparing to open a second location inside Buffalo Iron Works in just a few short weeks.

Service will start on August 2nd for the Workingman’s Dead show (Dark Star Orchestra after party), and will continue on an event and concert basis, to start. Left Coast hopes to expand upon those hours soon enough though. Their Southern California inspired, in-demand fare, consists of tacos and tortas ranging from carne asada, to carnitas, to fish tacos, along with lengua, and even jackfruit. 

“We are thrilled to have Left Coast Taco open in Iron Works. I personally love the food that Nate and Chelsea serve, and I know our guests will, too,” says Josh Holtzman, GM of Buffalo Iron Works.

To date, Left Coast has managed to make quite the name for themselves in the Southtowns in just a few short months. They will be a most welcome addition to the vibrant Cobblestone District, just in time for the rest of summer to play out.

Left Coast Taco @ Buffalo Iron Works | 49 Illinois Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | Menu

