Joe’s Deli | Game Room… and Kids Eat for Free on Tuesdays!

The other day a friend texted, asking where to play pool in Buffalo. I gave her a couple of suggestions, but one that I left out was Joe’s Deli. It hadn’t crossed my mind because I was not aware that pool was part of their relatively new game room that they have set up at their Elmwood location (in the back). To this day, Joe’s deli is still one of my favorite places to go for lunch. With the addition of the game room, I’m going to have to carve out some time in the evening too!
Joe’s Deli’s game room is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat, swig a draught beer, and have some fun with friends. There’s plenty of room for everyone to play electronic darts, pool (two tables), video games (including one of my all-time favorites – Mario Brothers), and Foosball (another favorite). There’s also a stereo system and a flatscreen TV, making it the perfect place to set up camp with a group of friends with diverse interests.
If you take a close look at the wall mural on the back wall, you can see that one of the historic buildings (depicted in the photograph) features signage broadcasting an old pool hall in downtown Buffalo. I wonder if that mural was inspiration for the game room that now graces the formerly underutilized space?
Other items of interest at Joe’s:
- Joe’s Deli also has boardgames
- Fill up your growler of beer
- Saturday brunch runs from 11am to 3pm
- Happy hour specials Monday through Friday, from 3:30pm to 7:30pm
- On Tuesdays, kids eat free (10 and under) from 4:30pm to 8:30pm. One child per adult – adults must be dining as well
- Joe’s has the best chicken noodle soup in Buffalo. Get a quart to go when you are feeling under the weather
- There’s a nice patio fronting Elmwood
There are a lot of reasons to love Joe’s Deli. The establishment has become quite a hot spot on Elmwood. And now with the addition of the game room, there are even more reasons to love this place.
Joe’s Deli | 534 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 875-5637