JazzBuffalo has done it again. This time, the organization dedicated to building jazz awareness and appreciation in the Greater Buffalo area has teamed up with The Terrace at Delaware Park to host JazzBrunch Sundays. As if brunch could get any better, The Terrace crew has upped the ante, by providing diners with some of the most sensational live jazz sounds in the region.

Picture this: Enjoying a delicious brunch at the historic casino/boathouse, with views out onto Olmsted’s Gala Waters in Delaware Park. It’s one of the best brunch settings in Buffalo. Throughout the course of the summer, starting Sunday July 8 and wrapping up on September 2, JazzBuffalo will do its best to ensure that brunch/lunch diners are entertained by select jazz groups and ensembles. Every Sunday, from 12 pm to 3 pm, guests to The Terrace will be able to relax, enjoy the exquisite brunch offerings, and listen to the sounds of some of the best in the music business.

“JazzBuffalo is excited to present and host JazzBrunch Sundays at The Terrace at Delaware Lake,” says Executive Director of JazzBuffalo, Tony Zambito. “This is a remarkable opportunity for the community of Buffalo to not only enjoy high-quality foods but also to enjoy high-quality jazz music. While at the same time enabling the community to enjoy one of Buffalo’s most beautiful and historic cultural locations.”

As if that wasn’t enough, jazz fans will also be happy to know that the JazzBrunch Sundays @ The Terrace will coincide with Buffalo News/Albright-Knox Summer Jazz Series, held on the back steps of the gallery, starting at 2pm (see schedule). That means that after listening to an impressive live jazz act during brunch, people can then walk on over to the gallery to enjoy a full blown jazz concert. If that doesn’t get people jazzed about Sunday Fundays this summer, nothing else will.

The full schedule of jazz performances will be available on the JazzBuffalo website at www.jazzbuffalo.org. Be sure to check out all of the fantastic jazz series, events, festivals, appearances, etc. while visiting the website. Buffalo is quickly returning to its roots as a jazz mecca, thanks to the incredible work of JazzBuffalo.

The Terrace at Delaware Park is located at 199 Lincoln Parkway in Buffalo. For reservations, patrons can go to The Terrace at Delaware Park website at terracebuffalo.com or call 716-886-0089. Reservations are suggested. Ride your bike for added fun!