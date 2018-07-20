El Museo is at it again. This time their popular Infrastructure Tourism event series is taking people on a ride on the Metro Rail. Tour guide and transit enthusiast William Vogel will point out the various interest points, pertaining to the rail line, including:
- Viewing the system’s extensive collection of public art
- Exploring the under-appreciated architecture of its stations
- Learning about its fascinating and sometimes misunderstood history
When it comes to Buffalo’s 6.4-mile light rail, which was built in the 1980s (operated by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority – NFTA), everyone has unique viewpoints. Often labeled “The Train To Nowhere”, the Metro Rail has taken a somewhat undeserved beating over the years. The again, the transit system was widely considered “the rail that killed off downtown’s retail corridor.”
But there are many upsides to the Metro Rail, especially these days when we’re finally looking at extending the system. Plus, there are more reasons to ride the rail than ever, including the mounting successes of the Medical Campus and Canalside.
There’s a lot more to the Metro Rail than meets the eyes. Now it’s time to dig a little deeper, to learn about the true history of the rail, while seeking out the tremendous public art that can be found at every station. Not to mention the art initiatives that are underway.
It’s time to brush up on your knowledge of the Metro Rail, as seen through the eyes of a guide who is intimately familiar with its ups and downs over the course of almost four decades.
Infrastructure Tourism: Buffalo Metro Rail
July 22, 2018 | Buffalo, NY | 1:00pm–4:00pm
The tour is FREE with registration; donations are welcome.
You will also need $5 CASH to buy a Metro Day Pass
Tour meets at 1pm at Metro Rail University Station, on the concourse level near the ticket machines. Tour length is approximately three hours.
Directions
By transit: University Station is served by NFTA Metro Bus routes 5, 8, 12, 13, 19, 34, 44, 47, 48, 49, and, you guessed it, Metro Rail.
By car: University Station is located at 3435 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214. FREE Park & Ride is available.
This tour takes place mostly indoors. Please wear comfortable shoes and dress accordingly as it can get cool underground.
If you have a disability or need any accommodations, please contact us before the tour date. Metro Rail is wheelchair accessible, but some elevators and escalators are currently under repair.
El Museo: 716.464.4692