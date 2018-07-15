Infilling: Lincoln Parkway and Park Street

New residences are proposed for two of Buffalo’s most desirable neighborhoods. Each would be built behind existing homes on Lincoln Parkway and Park Street and will be considered by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday.
Jeffrey Gundlach (yes, that one!) is proposing to split the parcel at 76 Lincoln Parkway to construct a single-family dwelling. He is also proposing a new, uncovered front porch for the existing structure. The porch requires a variance since it would not have a roof and the new residence requires variances for rear setbacks and transparency.
Sutton Architecture designed the new residence and Dean Gowan is landscape architect.
At 61 Park Street in Allentown, Paul and Mary Ann Marzello are seeking to add a carriage house (entry image, above and below). An existing garage would be demolished and a two-story carriage house with parking and storage on the first floor and an apartment on the second floor would be constructed. The Preservation Board has already signed-off on the plan. The owners are seeking a setback variance for the distance between the existing and proposed structures and a variance to required ground floor transparency.
Arch & Type designed the structure.