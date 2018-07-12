The inaugural East Side Garden Walk is planned for Saturday, July 21, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
The event marks the first-ever garden walk for the entire East Side, and includes 42 gardens. Organizers say if there’s a common thread among the participants, it is their cultivation of community.
For example, Mr. Collins at 261 Maple Street is a bit of a legend on the East Side. For 25 years, he has been growing an amazing variety of vegetables in his 50’ x 100’ patch. Because he produces far more than he can consume, Mr. Collins readily shares the bounty with neighbors.
Community efforts at gardening are abundant. Examples include the student-affiliated fruit, vegetable and flower garden, The Pelion Community Garden on Best (lead image), opposite City Honors School; the extensive rooftop garden at the Broadway Market; and the flower garden with statuary at the Buddhist Cultural Center on Fillmore between Broadway and Paderewski.
Another highlight of the walk is the Urban Fruits and Veggies farm located at Glenwood and Dupont. This community farm grows high quality produce on site and also runs a mobile produce market to reach residents further afield. Urban Fruits and Veggies staff teach nutrition and cooking, and provide advice on wellness programs to local businesses.
A lovely cluster of smaller, private gardens is found just off Main near Hertel. Among this group is a jazz-themed garden on Mercer, Renaissance-inspired murals in a front yard on East Depew, and a self-described “lazy gardener” plot, also on East Depew.
Free maps of the East Side Garden Walk are available at all nine downtown libraries*, and a printable map is available here.
Participating gardens will be marked with East Side Garden Walk lawn signs to welcome visitors.
For information on all local gardening activities, visit gardensbuffaloniagara.com.
*Central, Crane, Dudley, E. Clinton, E. Delavan, F.E. Merriweather Jr., Niagara, North Park, Riverside
Lead image of Pelion Garden by C. Seawell