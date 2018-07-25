Imagine LaSalle Project Gathers Opinions of LaSalle Park

LaSalle Park, Buffalo’s premier waterfront park, is the focus of a new community engagement project taking place this summer. The Imagine LaSalle project aims to learn more about what park users like about LaSalle Park, what they wish was different, and how they envision the park’s future. Building off of prior plans that have addressed specific needs or areas of the park, Imagine LaSalle seeks to create a broad, community-driven vision for the park based on what people love about LaSalle already and what they dream for the park’s future.
If you’re in LaSalle Park over the summer, keep your eye out for the Imagine LaSalle survey team. Donning bright blue shirts, the team of surveyors will be walking through the park several days a week through August, asking park users to share feedback on their park experience. More visually-inclined park visitors can also submit photos of LaSalle Park showing things they like or dislike about the park via Instagram.
You can participate by sharing your opinion in three easy ways:
- Take the online survey at ImagineLaSalle.org. The survey is available in English, Spanish, Somali, Burmese, Karen, Arabic, or Nepali.
- Submit a photo through Instagram. Just take a photo of something in LaSalle Park that you like or dislike, then mention @ImagineLaSalle and tag the photo #likeLaSalle for things you like or #changeLaSalle for things you wish you could change.
- Tell everyone! LaSalle Park is everyone’s park, so it’s important that the project reaches as many people as possible. Share the survey and photo submission campaign with your friends, family, colleagues, and community.
Survey findings, photo submissions, focus group insights, and other background research on the park and surrounding neighborhoods will be compiled into a vision document that outlines the community’s ideas for LaSalle Park’s future. The project is supported by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo through a grant provided by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. The project is also supported by the City of Buffalo and the UB School of Architecture and Planning.
Visit the project website to learn more about the effort and to sign up for future news about Imagine LaSalle.