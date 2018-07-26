Work is underway again at 240-244 West Ferry Street. Since 2016, progress has been crawling along at this building site, which will one day be home to H.E.A.L. Economic Empowerment Center.
HEAL is dedicated to refugees and Buffalo’s West Side community. The organization helps with a variety of programming aligned with education, vital community resources, home ownership, and home improvement.
A building (to the West of this structure) burned down a few years back, and many people thought that 240-244 West Ferry might be doomed as well, as they were partially attached. But thankfully that was not the case, and while the project has been on again off again for two years, it’s definitely “on again” at this moment in time. The architect for the project is K2 Architecture.
At this stage in the Buffalo resurgence game, the City should really start paying attention to what’s happening on West Ferry, between Richmond and Niagara Street. The street is a hodgepodge of poor development and parking lots, with some decent bones to work with. There needs to be a comprehensive plan for the street. It’s a connector between the Elmwood Village and a good chunk of the West Side, including Grant Street, which can always use all the help that it can get.