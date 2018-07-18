Green Buffalo Productions presents Publisher’s Mic Night

On Friday, August 17, Green Buffalo Productions will host an event at Cafféology on Allen Street that intends to introduce writers looking to be published to representatives from Buffalo publishing outfits. Authors, poets, etc., are encouraged to attend this matchmaking session that includes an unusual aspect.
The authors are encouraged to read aloud, excerpts from their writings – it’s structured in a similar manner to an open night mic format. The crowd will be a mix of spectators and publishers, making for a rather “elevated” evening. Throughout the event there will be opportunities to mingle and network with the publishers, as well as other local writers.
Accepted Works for Publisher’s Mic Night:
Poetry
Fiction
Essays
Monologues
Cafféology | 23 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14202
August 17, 2018
6-9pm
Cost of Participation:
Pre-Registration: $3
At the Door: $5
Cash or Venmo Accepted
Pre-Registration Requirements:
E-mail greenbuffaloproductions@gmail.com
- Your name
- Your piece’s title
- Genre
Preferred performance time (5 min increments)
Time slots will be allotted on a first come, first serve basis.
If you sign up at the door to perform, you are not guaranteed a spot.
