Green Buffalo Productions presents Publisher’s Mic Night

On Friday, August 17, Green Buffalo Productions will host an event at Cafféology on Allen Street that intends to introduce writers looking to be published to representatives from Buffalo publishing outfits. Authors, poets, etc., are encouraged to attend this matchmaking session that includes an unusual aspect.

The authors are encouraged to read aloud, excerpts from their writings – it’s structured in a similar manner to an open night mic format. The crowd will be a mix of spectators and publishers, making for a rather “elevated” evening. Throughout the event there will be opportunities to mingle and network with the publishers, as well as other local writers. 

Accepted Works for Publisher’s Mic Night:
Poetry
Fiction
Essays
Monologues

Cafféology | 23 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14202

August 17, 2018

6-9pm

Cost of Participation:

Pre-Registration: $3

At the Door: $5

Cash or Venmo Accepted

Pre-Registration Requirements:

E-mail greenbuffaloproductions@gmail.com

  • Your name
  • Your piece’s title
  • Genre

Preferred performance time (5 min increments)

Time slots will be allotted on a first come, first serve basis.

If you sign up at the door to perform, you are not guaranteed a spot.

For information on event location and time, please see view this Facebook page

