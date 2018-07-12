Food Truck Friendly Garage on Elmwood Avenue?

For years I’ve thought that this little garage on Elmwood Avenue would make a great restaurant. The only problem is building out the kitchen. Hmmm. Yes, that would be a drawback. But still, I couldn’t get the idea out of my head.
The other day, my wife and I were walking by and it struck me… this place would be great for a food truck operator who is looking for a year round operation. The food truck could pull up to the brick and mortar garage and service customers who would then take their meals and sit indoors (1000 square feet) or outdoors depending on the weather. Food truck owners already have commissary kitchens where they cook all of the food, which makes this conversion from empty ‘garage office’ to viable restaurant a super easy lift – just add some neon signage and some tables, and voilà!
If you are a food truck operator and you have been looking for a home base on Elmwood Avenue, this could be an incredible opportunity to create a year round eatery that would service a good number of customers. Lock it up when you’re away, and when you return with the truck, simply roll open the garage doors and you’re open for business. There’s also a people door that customers can use in the winter time. In the summer, put out some café tables, some plants… maybe even build a deck down the road. There are so many possibilities to create a real foodie scene at this underutilized location.
Anyone interested in learning more about the possibilities can reach out to building owner John Restivo, who says that he is open to the idea.
Get connected: 716-983-0609 | 324 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY