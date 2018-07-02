“Food E” – Chandler Street is Cooking!

Artist Statement

Jan Dylewski

In This Context

Five days a week I would drive by a string of comforting friends that welcomed me early in the morning and, more often than not, late at night on my way home. Each building had stood the test of time, some just a bit more faded than others. I wondered if anyone else saw them as I did, as time capsules that read like chapters in a book. How can I make them special? How can I show others what I see? What if they were extracted from their moors and dropped into a new environment? Would they still tell the same story? What if indeed, I changed the context? Would the stories of births, deaths, marriages, divorces, tears and celebrations also change? The journey was afoot.

After photographing many of my favorite homes, my comfort markers if you will, I set out to tell their story. Some with words and photos of those that might have lived within, and others that just needed space to breathe. The photos were printed on clear overhead projection film and reverse painted in a manor not unlike traditional reverse glass painting dating back to the 17th century. This allows me to keep the integrity of the image, but alter the surroundings. My journey as it turns out, had just begun. In my search for antique images of people that, I think, befit those houses, I came across a whole new set of friends, questions and mysteries.

One such photo became the muse for the next phase of my exploration of contextual change. I was rummaging through a box of old photos at the Springville auction and there she was. As if she had been calling to me. This day, this time, this vendor, this one particular box found me. In it was a photo of a woman that I’ve given several names, as have friends. Looking back at me was a pair of thick round-rimmed glasses, hair that sticks out in all directions, a quirky smile that is nothing short of contagious with a whiff of understated intelligence. I knew that much like the buildings, she had a story to tell. She has become my friend and is adeptly put in charge of my now ever growing collection of equally entertaining vintage portraits. She is and will always be, the queen of them all.

As you view my work, I hope that you also find some new friends, characters and personalities to add to your own mental collection. Maybe you will find a royal that is waiting to be ordained or kindness in a face that needs just a little push to bring on the inner giddy. After all, we each have a story to tell.