The days are drawing near, when Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) will unveil its brand new Farmhouse. But before the grand unveiling, the community is invited to get a sneak peek of the project, at the upcoming Farmhouse to Brewhouse event.
On that day, people will gather at the Farmhouse for a tour, before heading over to Community Beer Works (CBW) for a tour of their brand new brewhouse. This is a big day for the West Side, as these are two highly anticipated projects. And here’s your chance to check them both out in one fell swoop!
When was the last time that you toured an urban Farmhouse, stopped by a farmstand, strolled around a farm, and then capped off the inspirational adventure with a stopover to a brewery for a pint? This is your chance to see some action packed developments, while supporting MAP at the same time.
Farmhouse to Brewhouse
Wednesday, July 25, 2108
5:30 PM – 8 PM
- 5:30pm – tour of MAP’s new Farmhouse (387 Mass Ave)
- 6:15pm-6:30pm – bike, carpool, or whatever your preferred travel method over to CBW (520 7th Street)
- 6:30pm – tour of CBW’s new Brewhouse
Ticket includes both tours and one free drink (plus tasty snacks) at CBW | Get tickets