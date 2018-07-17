Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Farmhouse to Brewhouse

0 Comments

The days are drawing near, when Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) will unveil its brand new Farmhouse. But before the grand unveiling, the community is invited to get a sneak peek of the project, at the upcoming Farmhouse to Brewhouse event.

On that day, people will gather at the Farmhouse for a tour, before heading over to Community Beer Works (CBW) for a tour of their brand new brewhouse. This is a big day for the West Side, as these are two highly anticipated projects. And here’s your chance to check them both out in one fell swoop!

When was the last time that you toured an urban Farmhouse, stopped by a farmstand, strolled around a farm, and then capped off the inspirational adventure with a stopover to a brewery for a pint? This is your chance to see some action packed developments, while supporting MAP at the same time. 

Farmhouse to Brewhouse

Wednesday, July 25, 2108

5:30 PM – 8 PM

  • 5:30pm – tour of MAP’s new Farmhouse (387 Mass Ave)
  • 6:15pm-6:30pm – bike, carpool, or whatever your preferred travel method over to CBW (520 7th Street)
  • 6:30pm – tour of CBW’s new Brewhouse

Massachusetts Avenue Project | 271 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

Ticket includes both tours and one free drink (plus tasty snacks) at CBW | Get tickets

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments