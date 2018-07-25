Ellicott Development will construct Downtown Sports Complex for M/ilesports adjacent to The Cooperage

The Old First Ward will soon be the benefactor of yet another exciting project. Ellicott Development has announced that, in addition to the multi-million-dollar transformation of The Cooperage (see here), it is setting out to build a 30,000 square foot Downtown Sports Complex for M/ilesports at 300 Ohio Street, which will feature:
- A 110’ x 200’ enclosed field with protected viewing areas
- Food service including beer and wine
- Two 40’ x 40’ outdoor volleyball courts will be constructed with a raised viewing platform overlooking the courts and the adjacent park
All of this is in addition to Ellicott Development’s previously announced Cooperage project that includes a home for Resurgence Brewing Company, Central Rock Gym, 10 market-rate apartments, and a distillery focused in barrel-aged spirits. The new Downtown Sports Complex for M/ilesports will be located directly next to The Cooperage project, creating enhanced density for this stretch of Ohio Street.
“The addition of this exciting new facility for M/ilesports will further contribute to the growth and revitalization of this former industrial area”, said William Paladino, Ellicott Development Company CEO. “It will synergize well with our adjacent developments both completed and underway.”
“We are extremely pleased to be part of the revitalization of the Old First Ward by partnering with Ellicott Development Company on our indoor/outdoor sports complex adjacent to The Cooperage”, said Mike Damico, M/ilesports President and Founder. “The Downtown Sports Complex will be a fine asset for the area. Groups and Individuals who would like to get involved should contact us right away. We are getting ready for the 2019 sports seasons.”
The new sports and entertainment complex will also be located across the street from a number of developments that have sprung up along the Buffalo River, including Ellicott Development’s 301 Ohio Street building. Father Conway Park is another nearby asset, as are a number of parks and kayak launches (including RiverFest Park and the Tewksbury Lodge). The Barrel Factory and Old First Ward Brewery (McCarthy’s) are nearby, as is Silo City and RiverWorks. Not to mention that Ohio Street bridges the Inner and Outer Harbors.
Things are looking brighter and brighter – it’s about time that the city landed a sports complex of this nature. We’ve been begging and pleading for decades. Hopefully this project will lead to others of similar nature. Just think about all of the people who want to play sports indoors year round. I believe that Ellicott Development has a huge hit on its hands.