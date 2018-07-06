ECHDC seek public input for three projects focusing on the improvement of access and activation of Outer Harbor

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) has announced the first of three public meeting to discuss three projects focusing on “the improvement of access and activation of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.”
The public is invited to attend the Open House to learn more, and give input, about the following projects:
Northern Site: First Buffalo River Marina
- 15 acres
- Enhance public access
- Maintain 115-slip marina
- Enhance Queen City Bike Ferry access
- Identify potential adaptive reuses of the Connecting Terminal grain elevator
- Consider long term development potential
Central Site: Wilkeson Pointe to Bell Slip
- 124 acres
- Includes Michigan Pier and Wilkeson Pointe
- Includes Slips 2 and 3 and Bell Slip
- Consider improvements that will enhance access and visitor experience
- Discuss natural community habitats
Southern Site: Terminal B
- 15 acres
- Approximately 96,000 square foot one story building
- Program study for metal frame building
- Identify uses most appropriate for the site
- Proximate to exterior events lawn, currently under construction
“We are excited to have an opportunity to gather public feedback as we make plans to improve the Buffalo Outer Harbor for the enjoyment of residents and tourists,” said ECHDC Chairman, Robert Gioia. “This is your waterfront. Take time to learn about each of the projects. Your comments, ideas and concerns are needed to inform and shape the projects going forward.”
A consultant team will be on hand to talk about the lay of the land, the history of the sites, projects that are in the works at the Outer Harbor, and the potential moving forward. Project stations will be set up at the Open House, where people will be able to provide their comments, critiques, and suggestions. Participants will be invited to fill out a comment card and/or participate in the survey in person or online.
The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 11, from 5 to 7 pm at the Canalside VIP Tent in Buffalo.
For more information, please go to outerharborbuffalo.com/accessandactivation.