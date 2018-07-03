Done Deal: 2626 Main Sold

A neat two-story commercial building across from the Amherst Street light rail station traded hands yesterday. Vernon Triangle LLC purchased 2626 Main Street from Nicholas Constantino for $359,000. The two-story, 5,096 sq.ft. building has been converted to commercial space. A Subway restaurant previously operated on the ground floor and the second floor is office space.
