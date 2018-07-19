Doing it Right: Arch&Type Making its Mark

Seth Amman is determined to make a difference in Buffalo. His new architectural firm, Arch&Type, is focused on “design with a balanced concern for social connection, ecology, neighborhood contribution, and sustainable financial return.” Active in architecture, urban design, and non-profit organizations, Seth works to develop strategies to enhance design that benefits local communities with beautiful and sustainable design. He works with clients (see interior of Remedy House and Park Street carriage house) but is also breaking into the development field himself.

“My vision for Arch&Type is to be an architect-led design firm that develops and designs, affordable, sustainable housing that promotes diversity, public art, and community enrichment,” says Amman.

Amman’s first development projects will be located on Northland Avenue in the Cold Springs neighborhood, just east of Main Street and within walking distance of the Delavan-College light rail station. He is planning a modern, four-unit apartment building on a vacant lot at 65 Northland Avenue at the southeast corner of Waverly Street (entry image and below).

The $850,000 “Green House” project will utilize sustainable geothermal heating and cooling, significantly reducing the cost and reliance on fossil fuels. The project was awarded a $170,156 grant through the State’s Better Buffalo Fund program earlier this year.

A second project is planned next to 65 Northland. The “∩ House” is a modern design centered around a south-facing courtyard. Plans call for the harvesting of rain water and the design will utilize geothermal radiant floors. The house is going to be Amman’s parents’ retirement home. They plan on relocating from a rural Southern Tier village.

“Of ten vacant lots, they decided to choose this one for similar reasons: urban location, access to other transportation modes, and of course, much closer to family,” says Amman.

Amman is also a community builder. Besides being a registered architect, Amman is a community builder and a board member of the Allentown Association. He is a firm believer in workshops and online resources to empower communities to produce sustainable civic value.

“I believe telling stories can help foster change and improve new developments making them more relevant by connecting and empowering the people around them,” says Amman. “By using stop-frame animations I have taken a person to a place to share an experience through first-person vantage point videos. These film-based stories help to inform design for a larger community beyond its point of origin.”

“For example, while visiting Dallas, I created a video story of Klyde Warren Park, which bridges over an expressway reconnecting two areas of downtown,” he says. “This video was produced pro bono to provide a visual for continued dialogue around the 33 Expressway that has bisected neighborhoods in Buffalo for decades.”

The video ends with the question “What do you think, Buffalo?” to instigate discussion within the city.

Says Amman, “I feel that the more we share, the more we become aware and hopefully, even in small ways, we can direct our energies toward vitally different urban spaces for people and activities they love.”

Get Connected: Arch&Type, 716.249.4717