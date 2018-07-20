Demo Watch: Big Hole Coming to Niagara Street

Coming Soon: 3.7 acres of “private green space” in the heart of the resurging Upper Niagara Street corridor.
Rich Products is seeking to demolish its former manufacturing facility located at 1155 Niagara Street. Appropriately-named Total Wrecking & Environmental LLC has been hired by Rich Products to take down the 170,000 sq.ft. facility that is located across from its headquarters at the corner of W. Ferry and Niagara streets. It was last occupied by Massuchusetts-based Island Oasis that manufactured fruit and dairy-based beverage products in the plant from 2011 until 2016. It includes a former residential structure that was converted to offices and the manufacturing facility that surrounds it.
From the application to demolish the former residence:
The owner has selected the building for demolition, as there is no future use for the building in its current configuration. Future development for the site at this time includes creating a private green space.
The current condition of the structure is an outdated wood-sided building that has not be occupied for well over 10 years. Several of the building components appear to have been renovated during the 1960’s and ’70’s, with a formal commercial entrance installed along Niagara Street. Since then the building has not been updated and the property has received minimal maintenance to preserve its exterior integrity.
From the application to demolish the plant:
The warehouse is predominantly a series of smaller structure assembling a larger white building that is constructed from several different construction techniques. These range from rigid foam panels with thin gauge metal backings, steel columns and beams, concrete decks and CMU block. Maintenance performed by the owner has been limited to policing the site to avoid vandalism and minor repairs to preserve the integrity of the building.
The Buffalo Preservation Board will consider the demolition request at its meeting on Thursday.