Demo Proposed for 619-621 W. Delavan

Ellicott Development is seeking City approval to demolish a pair of residential buildings behind its recently-completed mixed-use project at 905 Elmwood Avenue. In its application to the Preservation Board, the development firm says the homes “have suffered substantial deterioration under past ownership and their reuse is not only dangerous, but highly cost prohibitive.”

Ellicott purchased 619 W. Delavan in February 2016 for $290,000 and 621 W. Delavan in July 2015 for $130,000. The properties are within the Elmwood Historic District (East).

The application does not mention future development if the structures are torn down, but Ellicott Development CEO William Paladino told WBFO that the site would be redeveloped with new residences, either apartments or condominiums:

“We don’t know. We may. We are constructing them in a way similar so that we could go either direction,” he said. “We know there’s not enough for-sale property in the area and a lot of people have called us about wanting to buy different things that we own that are currently only rentals, so we may very well make these for-sale.”

Paladino says he’d like to start construction in late fall. The four-story building at 905 Elmwood opened in March 2017 and features commercial space and 21 apartments. The Preservation Board will consider the demolition application on July 12.

