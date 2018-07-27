Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Hofbrauhaus

0 Comments

Exterior work is underway at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo.  The beer hall is aiming to open by Labor Day.  It is being building in the former Upstate Milk Co-Operative and Bison Chip Dip plant at 190 Scott Street, across from Lofts @ Elk Terminal and The Fairmont mixed-use complex.

On the interior, equipment for the kitchen is being installed along with the brewing equipment.  Once open, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo will feature stein lockers, a gift shop, a beer garden, and a two-tier brewery serving ‘tank to tap’ brews.

All of the work that is underway is considered the first phase of the operation. Phase two will be the opening of a catering banquet facility for weddings and possibly a hotel.

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo will be the ninth franchised facility in the United States.  It will employ 100 and have a capacity of over 900 customers in the beer hall.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments