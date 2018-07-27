Construction Watch: Hofbrauhaus

Exterior work is underway at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo. The beer hall is aiming to open by Labor Day. It is being building in the former Upstate Milk Co-Operative and Bison Chip Dip plant at 190 Scott Street, across from Lofts @ Elk Terminal and The Fairmont mixed-use complex.
On the interior, equipment for the kitchen is being installed along with the brewing equipment. Once open, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo will feature stein lockers, a gift shop, a beer garden, and a two-tier brewery serving ‘tank to tap’ brews.
All of the work that is underway is considered the first phase of the operation. Phase two will be the opening of a catering banquet facility for weddings and possibly a hotel.
Hofbrauhaus Buffalo will be the ninth franchised facility in the United States. It will employ 100 and have a capacity of over 900 customers in the beer hall.