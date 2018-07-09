Construction Watch: Explore and More Gets Bricked

The four-story Explore & More Children’s Museum at Canalside it getting its brick façade. It is expected to open early next year.
The 43,000 sq.ft. building will house seven educational play zones, making Explore & More a waterfront destination for families. The museum will include a café overlooking the canal towpath, gift shop, private party rooms, and a rooftop terrace. It is expected that the attraction will bring 250,000 visitors to the waterfront.
Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation dedicated nearly $9 million to the core and shell of the building that was designed by Fontanese, Folts, Aubrecht and Ernst.
LeChase Construction Services is building the structure and Savarino Companies is providing construction management services for the construction of the core and shell of the new museum and for the fabrication and installation of exhibits and furnishings.