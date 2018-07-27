Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 79 Perry Street

0 Comments

Haufbrau House is not the only new beer destination being constructed in the Cobblestone District area.  Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s reuse of the former Hi Temp Fabrication building behind KeyBank Center is also speeding along. The five-story building will be filled with restaurants, offices and residential space.

Labatt USA will operate the Labatt Brew House on the building’s ground floor. The space includes a 3,000 square-foot innovation brewery with a 400 square-foot tasting room.  Labatt USA’s offices will occupy the second floor.

The Pegula Sports and Entertainment Hospitality Division will be the operator of The Draft Room, also located on the ground floor of the 70,000 square foot building.  The restaurant will feature two bar areas, seating for 200 people, and a 4,000-square-foot beer garden along Illinois Street that opens up to Alumni Plaza and KeyBank Center.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment will relocate its offices from The Fairmont at 199 Scott Street into the building’s third and fourth floors and residential units will be created on the fifth floor.

The Labatt Brew House and The Draft Room are scheduled to open by November. Carmina Wood Morris is architect.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments