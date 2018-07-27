Construction Watch: 79 Perry Street

Haufbrau House is not the only new beer destination being constructed in the Cobblestone District area. Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s reuse of the former Hi Temp Fabrication building behind KeyBank Center is also speeding along. The five-story building will be filled with restaurants, offices and residential space.
Labatt USA will operate the Labatt Brew House on the building’s ground floor. The space includes a 3,000 square-foot innovation brewery with a 400 square-foot tasting room. Labatt USA’s offices will occupy the second floor.
The Pegula Sports and Entertainment Hospitality Division will be the operator of The Draft Room, also located on the ground floor of the 70,000 square foot building. The restaurant will feature two bar areas, seating for 200 people, and a 4,000-square-foot beer garden along Illinois Street that opens up to Alumni Plaza and KeyBank Center.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment will relocate its offices from The Fairmont at 199 Scott Street into the building’s third and fourth floors and residential units will be created on the fifth floor.
The Labatt Brew House and The Draft Room are scheduled to open by November. Carmina Wood Morris is architect.