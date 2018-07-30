Construction Watch: 73 W. Huron Street

The yellow umbilical cord of life has been spotted on the west side of the C.W. Miller Livery Stable, signaling the start of renovation work at the historic building. The six-story former horse stable, located at 73 W. Huron Street, will be a second Emerson Culinary School.
McGuire Development Company and Mark Croce’s Buffalo Development Corporation were selected by the Buffalo Public School District to develop the facility last year.
The 80,000 sq.ft. school in the Buffalo Hospitality District will complement the existing Emerson School on W. Chippewa Street, creating an easily accessible urban campus for students and faculty, which also provides access to public transportation. The two locations will not be physically connected. The historic building is adjacent to Croce’s Curtiss Hotel (below).
Kideney Architects designed the $19 million project. Work is expected to be finished in the fall of 2019 with classes starting in January 2020.