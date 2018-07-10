Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: 500 Pearl

500 Pearl, Ellicott Development’s mixed-use project at Pearl and W. Tupper Street, is continuing to take shape. The complex will be anchored by a 112-room Aloft Hotel. It will also contain parking on the first six levels, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, and 14 apartments. Ellicott is said to be in talks with a restaurant group for some of the project’s retail/restaurant space.


On the Pearl Street side of the project, the historic Buffalo Christian Center building is being incorporated into the development. Amenities within the historic structure feature a pool, fitness center, a large banquet facility and lounge and meeting spaces.

