Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 474 Seneca Street

0 Comments

A mixed-use building is taking shape at 474 Seneca Street. Buffalo Bungalow, a home building and contracting company owned by Derek and Laura Sullivan, is constructing the three-story building with ground floor retail and one residential unit on both the second and third floors. The design of the project is a nod to a building that stood on the site until it was demolished in 2012.

The first floor will include 1,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and Buffalo Bungalow’s new offices. The second and third floors will each have a 1,400 sq.ft., two bedroom, two bath apartment.

The exterior will have the look of 100 year old brick with keystones over the front elevation windows and a mix of black steel and canvas awnings over the first floor windows.

Get Connected: Buffalo Bungalow, 716.864.6785

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments