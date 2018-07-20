Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Chalkfest is heading to Buffalo RiverWorks

Chalkfest, one of downtown’s highly anticipated annual events, is heading to Buffalo RiverWorks in September. There are a number of upsides to making the move, including:

  • Being able to hold the event rain or shine
  • Increasing the number of chalk artists – indoor and outdoor
  • The ability to chalk floors… and walls!
  • Artists can zip-line over their creations
  • Room for 150 artist booths and 100+ chalk artists

Along with all of the art, there will also be plenty of other fun things going on, including Touch-A-Truck (for kids), live music, food and dessert vendors, and everything else that the RiverWorks complex offers up on a daily basis. Throw in the giant GLF grain silos (The 36 Pack) as an art venue, and we’re looking at a supersized Chalkfest that will blow people’s minds.

Stay tuned to all of the 2018  Chalkfest happenings by checking in with this Facebook page.

Chalkfest Buffalo (and Art Show) @ Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, New York 14203 | September 21-23, 2018

