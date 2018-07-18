Call for Volunteers: Labatt and Waterkeeper Seek Help to Clean Waterways (and drink beer)

Labatt USA and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper are looking for a few good men and women, who want to get together to clean up the waterfront (and drink beer) on Saturday, July 21 (10 am to noon). The four waterfront sites that will be tackled on that day are Bailey Peninsula Park and Red Jacket Park on the Buffalo River, North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens, and Gratwick Park on the Niagara River.
These cleanup events are held on the third Saturday of each month from July through October. The cleanups are not only rewarding, they are also a great way to meet new people and have some fun. After each of the cleanups, the volunteers are treated to an afterparty at Buffalo RiverWorks (including lunch and Labatt beer).
As a triple bottom line company, Labatt USA aims to impact the community while reducing environmental footprints and building business.
“We want to take advantage of this beautiful summer weather and enjoy the water,” said Lisa Texido, brand manager for Labatt USA. “Improving local waterways helps everyone make the best of Buffalo summers. We hold our cleanup after-parties at Buffalo RiverWorks which gives us a chance to appreciate the river right after cleaning it.”
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will provide onsite coordinators who will help the volunteers to navigate the cleanups, which entail:
- Picking up trash
- Removing invasive species
- Restoring natural habitats
“For decades, community partners have played a significant role in supporting our work to protect and restore the region’s waterways and ecosystems,” explained Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s Executive Director Jill Jedlicka. “Our growing partnership with Labatt USA is a great example of the positive social and environmental impact corporations can make. Together, we are showcasing how a healthy environment and corporate engagement can contribute to a thriving economy and community.”
Buffalonians are enjoying the waterfront for the first time in decades. People expect that the waters will be accessible and clean. It all starts with volunteering, which is an essential part of making Buffalo a great place to live.
The first three after-parties, on July 21, August 18 and September 15, will be held at Buffalo RiverWorks. The after-party on October 20 will take place at a different location. Volunteers can register for the Labatt monthly cleanup events at bnwaterkeeper.org/cleanup.