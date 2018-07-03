Buffalo’s Architectural Tourism Gets a Boost, Thanks to Shout Out in Curbed

If you’re an architect buff, then you’re not going to believe Curbed’s latest post that directs viewers to 80 of the most sensational buildings, parks, and museums to visit this summer.
If you had to take a guess, what Buffalo building do you think would make the list? As I was scrolling down, I was convinced that I would come across the Martin House, or the Richardson-Olmsted Campus. But #50 on the list turned out to be… Buffalo, NY! Instead of featuring one iconic built landmark, there were numerous mentions, topped off with an image of Kleinhans Music Hall. The city as a whole was recognized for its architecture tourism. That’s simply splendid. Now, if we could concentrate on some architecturally significant infill, we will be golden. The following is from Curbed:
It may seem unfair to single out an entire city, but as a feature by Alexandra Lange demonstrates, Buffalo is truly in a league of its own concerning late 19th and early 20th century architecture (including Kleinhans Music Hall, above).
“Architecture serves as both a safety net and growth engine in Buffalo, which, thanks to a booming turn-of-the-last-century economy has one of the best collections of late-19th and 20th century architecture and urban fabric in the country. Louis Sullivan, Daniel Burnham, Frank Lloyd Wright, H.H. Richardson, and the Saarinens (both father and son) all did superlative work here before the second World War, as did native son Gordon Bunshaft of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in the midcentury.”
A recent restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House just opened its doors.