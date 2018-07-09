Hey Buffalo, it’s getting to be the breezy season again. You know, the time of year when people strip down to their birthday suits and hop on their bikes. Why do they do that? Because every year, one day in July, cyclists take to the streets for the Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride.
The naked bike ride is not simply about having fun, it’s an event that draws attention to the world’s oil addiction. The ride sends a message that alternative/green transportation is more important than ever. The ride also signifies that people should be proud of their bodies, and body shaming is not acceptable.
“Our naked bodies will symbolize the vulnerability of cyclists on the roads. Come ‘as bare as you dare’ to the Buffalo Underwear/Naked Bike Ride (and skate) and help us promote our vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world.” – Organizers
In NYS, it is 100% legal for all humans to be totally top free in public, the rule does not necessarily apply for anything shown under the belt.
The Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride 2018 will take place on Saturday, July 14, starting at 5:30pm. Cyclists will gather at the Edward M. Cotter fireboat in the Cobblestone District. From there, cyclists will embark upon a 12 mile ride, which will end at 7pm.
There will be a post race gathering, party, and more riding – see Facebook event for further details on all of the day’s activities. The event page also spells out the rules of the road, as well as some handy hints on how to make the best of the day. Participants can also check out buffalonakedride.com for details.
- Celebrating freedom from oil and the beauty of people
- Less gas more ass
- Fat not oil – Nude not crude
- Riding Bare for Clean Air
Skaters are welcome to join in on the fun – all human powered vehicles are allowed to take part in the ride. Body paint is always appreciated. Ring your bells, be good natured, have a blast, and ride like the wind!
This is the fourth year that Buffalo has participated in this world event. Click here to see some photos from previous rides.