The inaugural Buffalo Science Fest is set to get underway at Canalside on Saturday, July 14. On that day, science enthusiasts and curiosity seekers are invited to participate in hands on activities, and demonstrations presented by over 30 local organizations related to health, environment, science, and policy sectors.
This family friendly event is the first of its kind in Buffalo. The event was originally scheduled to piggyback off of the March for Science, but was cancelled due to weather. Now it has become a stand alone affair, presented by Science Demands Action.
The theme for the festival is “How can Science help you? How can you help science?”
The goal is to:
- Engage the Buffalo community in a discussion about the role of science in our personal lives, our community, and our country.
- Raise awareness about the organizations, aid, and opportunities across Buffalo.
- Generate excitement about science.
- Advocate for evidence-based policy.
The time is now, to open our eyes to the world of science, and allow science to work for us towards creating a healthier, happier, and more engaging world, full of endless possibilities.
This is a free event. If you would like to support Science Demands Action, you can donate on Facebook or Youcaring.com. If your organization is interested in participating, you can apply here.
Buffalo Science Fest @ Canalside
Saturday, July 14, 2018
1 PM – 4 PM
Canalside Buffalo | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, New York 14202
See Facebook event for further details