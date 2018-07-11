Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Science Fest @ Canalside

0 Comments

The inaugural Buffalo Science Fest is set to get underway at Canalside on Saturday, July 14. On that day, science enthusiasts and curiosity seekers are invited to participate in hands on activities, and demonstrations presented by over 30 local organizations related to health, environment, science, and policy sectors.

This family friendly event is the first of its kind in Buffalo. The event was originally scheduled to piggyback off of the March for Science, but was cancelled due to weather. Now it has become a stand alone affair, presented by Science Demands Action.

The theme for the festival is “How can Science help you? How can you help science?”

The goal is to:

  • Engage the Buffalo community in a discussion about the role of science in our personal lives, our community, and our country.
  • Raise awareness about the organizations, aid, and opportunities across Buffalo.
  • Generate excitement about science.
  • Advocate for evidence-based policy.

The time is now, to open our eyes to the world of science, and allow science to work for us towards creating a healthier, happier, and more engaging world, full of endless possibilities.

This is a free event. If you would like to support Science Demands Action, you can donate on Facebook or Youcaring.comIf your organization is interested in participating, you can apply here.

Buffalo Science Fest @ Canalside

Saturday, July 14, 2018

1 PM – 4 PM

Canalside Buffalo | 44 Prime Street | Buffalo, New York 14202

See Facebook event for further details

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments