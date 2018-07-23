It’s time to paddle the Buffalo River, run Silo City, and bike the Outer Harbor. You can do all of these in one day, at one event called the Buffalo Paddle Bike Run. And you don’t even have to get wet, because this is Buffalo’s only “Dry-Tri” – there’s no swimming involved, which is usually the most difficult leg of the race. That means that it’s going to be a whole lot of fun, without the grueling swim factor. The dry-tri is considered a “great family or team event” that allows competitors to choose their “weapon” when it comes to the river-faring segment of the race – paddle crafts allowed are whitewater kayak, recreational kayak, touring kayak, racing kayak, sit on top kayak, ocean kayak, canoe, tandem kayak (team only), and stand up paddle board (SUP).
The Silo City, Buffalo Paddle – Bike – Run was created and designed by race director and avid cyclist, paddler and athlete, Justin W. Dahl.
The Buffalo Paddle Bike Run is perfect for beginners and advanced athletes. It all starts out on the river, before embarking upon the cycling segment (any bike will do – helmets are required) – the cycling leg takes riders along the Outer Harbor bike path (from the Coast Guard to the old Bethlehem Steel site), to the Botanical Gardens, and then back to Silo City. The final leg of the journey is on foot, winding around the Silo City compound. The race winds down with a celebration at Silo City.
Proceeds from the event go to benefit Buffalo Wellness Center.
The all day event is considered a “must try” endeavor for anyone who loves to be outdoors and active along the waterfront. Who knows… you might even encounter the Garage Fitness Studio’s “Garage Posse” along the way!
Buffalo Paddle Bike Run – Buffalo’s Only Dry-Tri
Sunday, July 29
Silo City 100 Silo City Row, Buffalo, NY 14203
All day – view courses
Kayak rentals are available by Longboards Paddle Company
Post race celebration at Duende @ Silo City
Find the maps on Facebook