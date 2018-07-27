Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo General Hospital is Looking Shipshape

0 Comments

Last October, we posted that Buffalo General Hospital was getting a new paint job. Today that paint job is just about finished. The result? Truth be told, the aesthetic upgrade has done wonders for the hospital – it looks almost brand new.

In fact, it looks better than brand new because the brilliant white plays off the rest of the modern Medical Campus. Buffalo General Hospital no longer looks dated. It’s got relatively new LED signage up top, that changes colors and looks pretty spiffy.

Workers are in the final phase of painting the building, which is helping to shed the brutalist aspect of the structure. It’s amazing what a paint job can do to enhance an edifice that most presumed would always look like a concrete bunker. The hospital actually fits in with the rest of the Medical Campus, and doesn’t look shabbily out of place.

Buffalo General is connected to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital – you can see workers at the top right of the photo finishing the west side of the building
Workers finish painting the west side of the hospital
Remnants of the original facade can be seen to the left. Much of the original facade had discolored ugly streaking due to rainfall over the years
This side of the building would benefit from some sort of public art project – I see the prefect canvas
Connectivity to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. The two buildings now complement one another

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments