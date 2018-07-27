Buffalo General Hospital is Looking Shipshape

Last October, we posted that Buffalo General Hospital was getting a new paint job. Today that paint job is just about finished. The result? Truth be told, the aesthetic upgrade has done wonders for the hospital – it looks almost brand new.
In fact, it looks better than brand new because the brilliant white plays off the rest of the modern Medical Campus. Buffalo General Hospital no longer looks dated. It’s got relatively new LED signage up top, that changes colors and looks pretty spiffy.
Workers are in the final phase of painting the building, which is helping to shed the brutalist aspect of the structure. It’s amazing what a paint job can do to enhance an edifice that most presumed would always look like a concrete bunker. The hospital actually fits in with the rest of the Medical Campus, and doesn’t look shabbily out of place.