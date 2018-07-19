Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Brewing Company Celebrates Two Years

0 Comments

It doesn’t take a lot of arm twisting to get people to attend a brewery celebration. All it takes is live music, raffles, food trucks, and a few beer releases.

On Saturday, July 28, Buffalo Brewing Company (BBC) will be celebrating its second year anniversary. Since initially opening, the brewery has accomplished a number of milestones, including:

  • An upgrade from a 2 to 5 barrel system
  • A tasting room reconfiguration
  • A beer garden addition
  • An ever-growing tap list

Now, the BBC invites you to help celebrate all of these accomplishments, while enjoying the following beer releases:

  • 1825 TDH Session IPA Hopped with El Dorado Amarillo, Azacca, Idaho 7, & Citra
  • 1817 TDH DIPA Hopped with Chinook, Simcoe, Galaxy, Citra & Mosaic
  • 2017 Vintage 1813 Imperial Porter

Come wish the BBC a happy anniversary, and enjoy the company of celebratory beer fans, as they raise a pint to a long and prosperous run for this sensational micro brewery.

Buffalo Brewing Company’s Two Year Anniversary Party

314 Myrtle Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14204 | (716) 868-2218 | Facebook

Saturday July 28, 2018

12PM to 8PM

Music from 3:30pm to 6:30pm

Food Trucks from 12pm to 8pm

Raffle Prizes | Ticket Cost – 5 tickets for $5; 15 tickets for $10; 30 tickets for $20

  • Grand Prize: 3 pack of crowlers per month for a year (36 crowlers total)
  • Second Place: BBC lighted sign (one of three in USA) & not available for purchase
  • Third Place: Sabres pre-game party, includes sheet pizza and 20 pints of their choice, on the brewery! (2 weeks notice required)

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments