Buffalo Brewing Company Celebrates Two Years

It doesn’t take a lot of arm twisting to get people to attend a brewery celebration. All it takes is live music, raffles, food trucks, and a few beer releases.
On Saturday, July 28, Buffalo Brewing Company (BBC) will be celebrating its second year anniversary. Since initially opening, the brewery has accomplished a number of milestones, including:
- An upgrade from a 2 to 5 barrel system
- A tasting room reconfiguration
- A beer garden addition
- An ever-growing tap list
Now, the BBC invites you to help celebrate all of these accomplishments, while enjoying the following beer releases:
- 1825 TDH Session IPA Hopped with El Dorado Amarillo, Azacca, Idaho 7, & Citra
- 1817 TDH DIPA Hopped with Chinook, Simcoe, Galaxy, Citra & Mosaic
- 2017 Vintage 1813 Imperial Porter
Come wish the BBC a happy anniversary, and enjoy the company of celebratory beer fans, as they raise a pint to a long and prosperous run for this sensational micro brewery.
Buffalo Brewing Company’s Two Year Anniversary Party
314 Myrtle Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14204 | (716) 868-2218 | Facebook
Saturday July 28, 2018
12PM to 8PM
Music from 3:30pm to 6:30pm
Food Trucks from 12pm to 8pm
Raffle Prizes | Ticket Cost – 5 tickets for $5; 15 tickets for $10; 30 tickets for $20
- Grand Prize: 3 pack of crowlers per month for a year (36 crowlers total)
- Second Place: BBC lighted sign (one of three in USA) & not available for purchase
- Third Place: Sabres pre-game party, includes sheet pizza and 20 pints of their choice, on the brewery! (2 weeks notice required)