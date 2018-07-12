Big Deal: Stinson Purchases Adam’s Mark

Canadian investor and developer Harry Stinson purchased the Adam’s Mark hotel this morning. Stinson paid $12 million for the property. WNY Lodging LLC was the seller.
Stinson is proposing to convert the 484-room hotel into the “Buffalo Grand Hotel.” Each suite in the hotel would be individually owned and the profits shared amongst suite owners who have placed their suites in the hotel pool. Stinson’s pitch is a five percent guaranteed return per year, plus 50 percent of the operating profits of the building. It is a model he used on his first large project, One King Street West in Toronto.
Stinson has called the hotel “well-located” but “tired” and in needing of a make-over. He says it is ‘fundamentally fine” with event space and garage parking.
Though losing his designated-developer status for the Central Terminal, he is still interested in redeveloping the east side landmark. According to Stinson, purchasing the Adam’s Mark gives him the ‘instant hotel infrastructure’ needed to host events at the Central Terminal.
The hotel, which opened in 1980 as a Hilton, has traded hands a number of times in recent years. San Francisco-based Chartres Lodging Group, LLC purchased the hotel for $18.63 million in 2008. It had been owned by HBE Corp. since 1998 when it paid $15 million for the property. The Buffalo location was one of five Adam’s Mark hotels purchased by Chartres Lodging in a package deal.
Chartres sold the property to Corning-based Visions Hotels/WNY Lodging LLC in February 2009 for $7.5 million. A promised $10 million makeover and conversion to a Crowne Plaza in 2011 was never completed.
