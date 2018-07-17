Beck, and the Crowd, Refuse to Let the Rain and Thunder Stop Them

Last night, in the front parking lot of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Beck performed for thousands of adoring fans. Mother nature, and the American border patrol, were reticent in their acceptance of this momentous event, but that didn’t stop the Buffalo fans from enjoying themselves.

The Ottawa band Hollerado was scheduled to open the show but were held up at the border. This writer hopes that Mr. Trump has the same issues when he deigns to return after his European jaunt.

After a mildly long wait, Beck appeared to raucous cheers and opened with his classic, ‘New Pollution’. He then launched into ‘Two Turn Tables and a Microphone’ and followed with his transcendent tune ‘Wow’. He was getting into ‘Deborah’ when the lightning and thunder started – he was forced to suspend his performance due to safety concerns.

This unscheduled intermission however, did not deter the Buffalo crowd. When lesser fans may have given up and abandoned the event, the Buffalo crowd said, “NO, this is Buffalo, and we don’t give up the ship!” I loved seeing the enthusiasm of the crowd and its dedication to a truly legendary performer. Beck legitimately is a genius and should be considered in the same category of songwriter as Prince. He is the greatest songwriter of our generation and has continually reinvented himself since he broke out with ‘Loser’ in 1993. He played this classic tune and provided the crowd (who were all clearly longtime fans) with the joy that they were seeking.

I’d like to give major props to the Albright-Knox for hosting this epic event and also to Rich’s Catering for providing delicious food.

Beck was, and continues to be, the voice of our generation. We were lucky to have him perform here for us, and although the lightning and thunder forced a delay, he didn’t let it slow him down. He came back out after the storm passed and truly felt bad about the fact that so much time had elapsed and that he would be curtailed by the event’s curfew; so he asked the crowd what they wanted to hear, and by the level of the crowd’s applause, decided what he and his band would play. This magnanimous gesture was a sign of an artist who respects his fans. I applaud Beck for coming here and providing us with a Great Monday night.

Cheers Beck,

-Buffalo