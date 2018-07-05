For the second year in a row, StreetPoetz will be hosting Battle of the Brushes – an event where 24 canvas and body artists will compete in a two hour time block, with one person walking away with a cash prize. Battle of the Brushes features live models who will not only be painted, they will also be donning wearable art designs. This year’s show will include the following:
- Second Annual Battle of the Brushes
- Free face painting for children
- Henna tattoos
- Art displays
- Special effects
- Make-up demonstrations
- Art for purchase
- Performances from local talent including, live music, vocal talent, spoken word and dance
- Refreshments for purchase
The idea behind Battle of the Brushes is to showcase the talents of young artists who might otherwise not have an opportunity to get in front of an audience.
“While the name indicates a poetic focus, the philosophy is that poetry is found across all artistic genres. StreetPoetz seeks to pay homage to the artists in their own right, as ‘poetry’ is how you see it.” – StreetPoetz
Last year’s Battle of the Brushes was considered a great success, which means that the second year will be even better. Come support these local artists as they attempt to paint some very interesting canvases. See how they handle the task of painting on live canvases, and check out the myriad interactive performances along the way.
Battle of the Brushes II by StreetPoetz
Saturday, July 14, 2018
3pm
Rev. Bennett Smith Family Life Center | 833 Michigan Avenue | Buffalo, NY
Pre-sale Tickets can be purchased online at streetpoetz.com. Tickets are $10.00 (13yrs. & up) and $8.00 (for youth 5-12 yrs.) pre-sale and $12.00 / $8.00 at the door. Children under 5 are free. For more information, please contact Cece Carson at (716) 812.6404 or via email at ccarson@streetpoetz.com.
Sponsors include: Ally Spongr Photography, MickMiko Home Improvement, Mercedes E. Wilson, Freddies Doughnuts, Locust Street Art, Healing Hands by Liz, RA Signs, Inc., The Body Valet, Suncliff on the Lake, K & A Cleaning Services, Inc., and The Front Seat Life.