Astronomy is Alive and Well in Buffalo

If you were not aware, Buffalo has a very strong astronomical community, thanks to groups such as the Buffalo Astronomical Association (BAA). Over the years, we have featured some of the cosmic photography of local astronomer Alan Friedman (see Discover Magazine). If you’re not familiar with Alan’s work, be sure to tune into his website, to see solar, celestial and planetary images that will blow your mind. The images were shot at his own personal observatory in the city (not ideal conditions, but he manages to capture stunning images nonetheless).
Also, we must not forget that this coming weekend marks the grand opening of the refurbished Kellogg Observatory at the Buffalo Museum of Science (see Facebook event). For many years, the community has waited for this great day – it’s an incredible chance for a lucky few people to gaze through the lens of the newly restored and updated Lundin Telescope.
The Museum will offer extended hours (10 a.m. – 11 p.m.) to the community on July 14 and 15. Throughout the day, guests will be able to participate in hands-on, astronomy-related activities facilitated by both the Buffalo Museum of Science and the Buffalo Astronomical Association. Buffalo Museum of Science | 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, New York 14211
And finally, everyone is invited to Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor, to take a gander at the moon, the planets Jupiter and Saturn, star clusters, and binary stars, thanks to members of the BAA, who are willing to share their telescopes with visitors. Astronomy Night at Wilkeson Pointe (Outer Harbor Buffalo – 225 Fuhrmann Blvd) will take place on Friday July 20, 2018, from 7pm to 10pm. Solar observing will be provided prior to sunset. See Facebook event for further details.