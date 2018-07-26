Armed with a grabber… a walk around the block.

In anticipation of this weekend’s Garden Walk, I decided that I would help out the cause by picking up the litter around my block – Norwood to Bryant to Ashland to Summer, and back down Norwood. Mind you, I only looked for litter on one side of the street, from the curb to the sidewalk.

Armed with my grabber and a bag, with my patient dog by my side, I set out in search of all of the discarded crap that people ditch along the way, instead of throwing the items out into the garbage. Living in close proximity to 7-11 and Rite Aid, I knew that I was in for a real treat.

As you can see, I easily filled up my bag. Along the way I found a Big Gulp, plenty of cigarette boxes, a pair of socks, tons of clear plastic straw wrappers, candy wrappers, lots of coffee cup sleeves, plastic coffee lids, a Tim Hortons bag, receipts, blue cheese containers (for dipping pizza – Just Pizza is around the corner), lottery tickets, cigar packaging, straws, and plenty of shopping receipts.

If you think that’s a lot of garbage for one walk around the block, let me tell you something. I took this same walk a month and a half ago (see photo below), doing the exact same thing. I figured that it was in my best interest to pick up some of the litter, simply for sanity purposes. On my daily walks, I try to be diligent… but when walking my dog, she comes first, so I tend to pass by some of the litter that I see along the “hell strip“. It’s a never ending battle, after all.

A while ago, a friend of mine gave me a grabber as a gag gift. So I finally decided to put it to good use. I figure that once in the spring and once in the summer, I will make the rounds, collecting the rubbish. I suppose it’s my way to say “Thank You” to everyone that works so hard to make the Garden Walk the sensational event that it has become.

This weekend, thousands of people will descend upon Buffalo for the Garden Walk. If you live on a block that is home to one of the featured gardens, take a look around and see if there’s some litter that could be cleaned up. If we all do our part, our city will look better than ever!