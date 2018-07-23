Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Video: An Up Close Look at the 2018 Grease Pole Festival

0 Comments

Chances are that you’ve heard about the Grease Pole Festival held at the Pucho Olivencia center at 261 Swan Street each year. Aside from a splendid three day celebration of Puerto Rican culture, featuring ethnic food, dance, and live music, the festival also features the grease pole competition, which sees determined teams of men attempting to scale a greased telephone pole in the fastest time. At the top of the pole is a yellow flag, with a number of prizes. But the competitors don’t really do it for the prizes, rather they do it for the glory. And very few people ever make it to the top – you will soon find out why.

The Grease Pole Festival is one of the longest running festivals in WNY – 2019 will mark the 50th year!

One might think that scaling a greased pole wouldn’t be that hard, but more often than not, teams walk away with their tails between their legs. It’s a rarity to see a man successfully climb over each one of his teammates to reach the top. And when that happens, the crowd goes wild! This is the type of machismo event that just has to be seen to be believed, which is why we’re so thrilled to be able to present to you this up close and personal look at this year’s winning team,Team South Park, in action, thanks to our friends at WNYTV.org.


“Next year’s 50th anniversary promises to be the biggest, and for the 13th straight year, winning champions, Team South Park, are accepting all international challenges in the Grease Pole Competition.” – Tom Hylo Dekan @ Buffalo Late Night | Drone footage shot by Tom

And here’s a nice photo album of the event, shot by Glenn Murray:

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments